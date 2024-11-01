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Digital Pathology Professional Services

Accelerate your transition to digital pathology

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As pathology case volumes rise and resources tighten, a successful transformation requires more than technology alone. It demands a clear plan, the right integrations, and sustained adoption. Philips combines deep domain expertise with proven methodologies to help you accelerate the analogue to digital transition and boost return on investment. Through structured change management and education, we support your teams, connect your systems, and help you realize the efficiency and collaboration benefits of digital pathology. Beyond delivering the technology, Philips defined end-to-end digital workflows and initiated the critical change management required for pathologist adoption. This experience forms the foundation of the professional services we provide today.

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Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change

Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change

We begin with a thorough, on-site evaluation of your current state across people, processes, and technology. Together we identify pain points, map dependencies (IT, facilities, compliance), and prioritize opportunities. The result is an actionable roadmap with short- and long-term objectives aligned to your budget and goals.

Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change

Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
We begin with a thorough, on-site evaluation of your current state across people, processes, and technology. Together we identify pain points, map dependencies (IT, facilities, compliance), and prioritize opportunities. The result is an actionable roadmap with short- and long-term objectives aligned to your budget and goals.

Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change

We begin with a thorough, on-site evaluation of your current state across people, processes, and technology. Together we identify pain points, map dependencies (IT, facilities, compliance), and prioritize opportunities. The result is an actionable roadmap with short- and long-term objectives aligned to your budget and goals.
Click here for more information
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change

Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change

We begin with a thorough, on-site evaluation of your current state across people, processes, and technology. Together we identify pain points, map dependencies (IT, facilities, compliance), and prioritize opportunities. The result is an actionable roadmap with short- and long-term objectives aligned to your budget and goals.
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology

More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology

hilips delivers an end-to-end digital pathology solution, combining scanners, the Image Management System (IMS), flexible on-premise or cloud storage, and interoperability with third-party AI. Through professional services, Philips supports customers at every stage, from planning and implementation to training and optimization. This leadership is backed by proven scale and experience: FDA clearance since 2017, Frost & Sullivan recognition in 2025, and a global footprint of ~900 scanners, ~400 implementations, and 3,500+ pathologists, with IVD clearance in ~50 countries.

More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology

More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
hilips delivers an end-to-end digital pathology solution, combining scanners, the Image Management System (IMS), flexible on-premise or cloud storage, and interoperability with third-party AI. Through professional services, Philips supports customers at every stage, from planning and implementation to training and optimization. This leadership is backed by proven scale and experience: FDA clearance since 2017, Frost & Sullivan recognition in 2025, and a global footprint of ~900 scanners, ~400 implementations, and 3,500+ pathologists, with IVD clearance in ~50 countries.

More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology

hilips delivers an end-to-end digital pathology solution, combining scanners, the Image Management System (IMS), flexible on-premise or cloud storage, and interoperability with third-party AI. Through professional services, Philips supports customers at every stage, from planning and implementation to training and optimization. This leadership is backed by proven scale and experience: FDA clearance since 2017, Frost & Sullivan recognition in 2025, and a global footprint of ~900 scanners, ~400 implementations, and 3,500+ pathologists, with IVD clearance in ~50 countries.
Click here for more information
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology

More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology

hilips delivers an end-to-end digital pathology solution, combining scanners, the Image Management System (IMS), flexible on-premise or cloud storage, and interoperability with third-party AI. Through professional services, Philips supports customers at every stage, from planning and implementation to training and optimization. This leadership is backed by proven scale and experience: FDA clearance since 2017, Frost & Sullivan recognition in 2025, and a global footprint of ~900 scanners, ~400 implementations, and 3,500+ pathologists, with IVD clearance in ~50 countries.
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales

Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales

Using time-and-motion observations and data from your lab, we cocreate future-state workflows covering case triage, slide logistics, multi-site routing, collaboration, and quality controls. We define change management steps, go live milestones, and KPIs so teams know what will change, when, and how success will be measured.

Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales

Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Using time-and-motion observations and data from your lab, we cocreate future-state workflows covering case triage, slide logistics, multi-site routing, collaboration, and quality controls. We define change management steps, go live milestones, and KPIs so teams know what will change, when, and how success will be measured.

Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales

Using time-and-motion observations and data from your lab, we cocreate future-state workflows covering case triage, slide logistics, multi-site routing, collaboration, and quality controls. We define change management steps, go live milestones, and KPIs so teams know what will change, when, and how success will be measured.
Click here for more information
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales

Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales

Using time-and-motion observations and data from your lab, we cocreate future-state workflows covering case triage, slide logistics, multi-site routing, collaboration, and quality controls. We define change management steps, go live milestones, and KPIs so teams know what will change, when, and how success will be measured.
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow

IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow

Our integration experts link your Image Management System (IMS) and Laboratory Information System (LIS) to support efficient data exchange, reduce manual tasks, and support a streamlined end-to-end workflow.

IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow

IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
Our integration experts link your Image Management System (IMS) and Laboratory Information System (LIS) to support efficient data exchange, reduce manual tasks, and support a streamlined end-to-end workflow.

IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow

Our integration experts link your Image Management System (IMS) and Laboratory Information System (LIS) to support efficient data exchange, reduce manual tasks, and support a streamlined end-to-end workflow.
Click here for more information
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow

IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow

Our integration experts link your Image Management System (IMS) and Laboratory Information System (LIS) to support efficient data exchange, reduce manual tasks, and support a streamlined end-to-end workflow.
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel

End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel

Transformation sticks when people feel confident. Philips provides blended learning: on site application support, new hire and refresher training, optimization visits, and remote learning, so users can stay current with features and best practices over time. Our global education network trains more than 100,000 learners annually.

End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel

End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
Transformation sticks when people feel confident. Philips provides blended learning: on site application support, new hire and refresher training, optimization visits, and remote learning, so users can stay current with features and best practices over time. Our global education network trains more than 100,000 learners annually.

End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel

Transformation sticks when people feel confident. Philips provides blended learning: on site application support, new hire and refresher training, optimization visits, and remote learning, so users can stay current with features and best practices over time. Our global education network trains more than 100,000 learners annually.
Click here for more information
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel

End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel

Transformation sticks when people feel confident. Philips provides blended learning: on site application support, new hire and refresher training, optimization visits, and remote learning, so users can stay current with features and best practices over time. Our global education network trains more than 100,000 learners annually.
  • Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
  • More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
  • Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
  • IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
See all features
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change

Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change

We begin with a thorough, on-site evaluation of your current state across people, processes, and technology. Together we identify pain points, map dependencies (IT, facilities, compliance), and prioritize opportunities. The result is an actionable roadmap with short- and long-term objectives aligned to your budget and goals.

Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change

Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
We begin with a thorough, on-site evaluation of your current state across people, processes, and technology. Together we identify pain points, map dependencies (IT, facilities, compliance), and prioritize opportunities. The result is an actionable roadmap with short- and long-term objectives aligned to your budget and goals.

Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change

We begin with a thorough, on-site evaluation of your current state across people, processes, and technology. Together we identify pain points, map dependencies (IT, facilities, compliance), and prioritize opportunities. The result is an actionable roadmap with short- and long-term objectives aligned to your budget and goals.
Click here for more information
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change

Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change

We begin with a thorough, on-site evaluation of your current state across people, processes, and technology. Together we identify pain points, map dependencies (IT, facilities, compliance), and prioritize opportunities. The result is an actionable roadmap with short- and long-term objectives aligned to your budget and goals.
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology

More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology

hilips delivers an end-to-end digital pathology solution, combining scanners, the Image Management System (IMS), flexible on-premise or cloud storage, and interoperability with third-party AI. Through professional services, Philips supports customers at every stage, from planning and implementation to training and optimization. This leadership is backed by proven scale and experience: FDA clearance since 2017, Frost & Sullivan recognition in 2025, and a global footprint of ~900 scanners, ~400 implementations, and 3,500+ pathologists, with IVD clearance in ~50 countries.

More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology

More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
hilips delivers an end-to-end digital pathology solution, combining scanners, the Image Management System (IMS), flexible on-premise or cloud storage, and interoperability with third-party AI. Through professional services, Philips supports customers at every stage, from planning and implementation to training and optimization. This leadership is backed by proven scale and experience: FDA clearance since 2017, Frost & Sullivan recognition in 2025, and a global footprint of ~900 scanners, ~400 implementations, and 3,500+ pathologists, with IVD clearance in ~50 countries.

More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology

hilips delivers an end-to-end digital pathology solution, combining scanners, the Image Management System (IMS), flexible on-premise or cloud storage, and interoperability with third-party AI. Through professional services, Philips supports customers at every stage, from planning and implementation to training and optimization. This leadership is backed by proven scale and experience: FDA clearance since 2017, Frost & Sullivan recognition in 2025, and a global footprint of ~900 scanners, ~400 implementations, and 3,500+ pathologists, with IVD clearance in ~50 countries.
Click here for more information
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology

More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology

hilips delivers an end-to-end digital pathology solution, combining scanners, the Image Management System (IMS), flexible on-premise or cloud storage, and interoperability with third-party AI. Through professional services, Philips supports customers at every stage, from planning and implementation to training and optimization. This leadership is backed by proven scale and experience: FDA clearance since 2017, Frost & Sullivan recognition in 2025, and a global footprint of ~900 scanners, ~400 implementations, and 3,500+ pathologists, with IVD clearance in ~50 countries.
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales

Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales

Using time-and-motion observations and data from your lab, we cocreate future-state workflows covering case triage, slide logistics, multi-site routing, collaboration, and quality controls. We define change management steps, go live milestones, and KPIs so teams know what will change, when, and how success will be measured.

Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales

Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Using time-and-motion observations and data from your lab, we cocreate future-state workflows covering case triage, slide logistics, multi-site routing, collaboration, and quality controls. We define change management steps, go live milestones, and KPIs so teams know what will change, when, and how success will be measured.

Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales

Using time-and-motion observations and data from your lab, we cocreate future-state workflows covering case triage, slide logistics, multi-site routing, collaboration, and quality controls. We define change management steps, go live milestones, and KPIs so teams know what will change, when, and how success will be measured.
Click here for more information
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales

Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales

Using time-and-motion observations and data from your lab, we cocreate future-state workflows covering case triage, slide logistics, multi-site routing, collaboration, and quality controls. We define change management steps, go live milestones, and KPIs so teams know what will change, when, and how success will be measured.
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow

IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow

Our integration experts link your Image Management System (IMS) and Laboratory Information System (LIS) to support efficient data exchange, reduce manual tasks, and support a streamlined end-to-end workflow.

IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow

IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
Our integration experts link your Image Management System (IMS) and Laboratory Information System (LIS) to support efficient data exchange, reduce manual tasks, and support a streamlined end-to-end workflow.

IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow

Our integration experts link your Image Management System (IMS) and Laboratory Information System (LIS) to support efficient data exchange, reduce manual tasks, and support a streamlined end-to-end workflow.
Click here for more information
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow

IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow

Our integration experts link your Image Management System (IMS) and Laboratory Information System (LIS) to support efficient data exchange, reduce manual tasks, and support a streamlined end-to-end workflow.
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel

End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel

Transformation sticks when people feel confident. Philips provides blended learning: on site application support, new hire and refresher training, optimization visits, and remote learning, so users can stay current with features and best practices over time. Our global education network trains more than 100,000 learners annually.

End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel

End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
Transformation sticks when people feel confident. Philips provides blended learning: on site application support, new hire and refresher training, optimization visits, and remote learning, so users can stay current with features and best practices over time. Our global education network trains more than 100,000 learners annually.

End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel

Transformation sticks when people feel confident. Philips provides blended learning: on site application support, new hire and refresher training, optimization visits, and remote learning, so users can stay current with features and best practices over time. Our global education network trains more than 100,000 learners annually.
Click here for more information
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel

End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel

Transformation sticks when people feel confident. Philips provides blended learning: on site application support, new hire and refresher training, optimization visits, and remote learning, so users can stay current with features and best practices over time. Our global education network trains more than 100,000 learners annually.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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