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As pathology case volumes rise and resources tighten, a successful transformation requires more than technology alone. It demands a clear plan, the right integrations, and sustained adoption. Philips combines deep domain expertise with proven methodologies to help you accelerate the analogue to digital transition and boost return on investment. Through structured change management and education, we support your teams, connect your systems, and help you realize the efficiency and collaboration benefits of digital pathology. Beyond delivering the technology, Philips defined end-to-end digital workflows and initiated the critical change management required for pathologist adoption. This experience forms the foundation of the professional services we provide today.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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