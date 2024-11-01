Cloud Data Services

Pathology Scanner SG60

SG60 is designed to accommodate laboratories with a lean workflow and need to scan small batches of slides to achieve operational excellence and short turnaround times by scanning batches in parallel. With a high throughput, high first time right rate and load and walk away scanning, the SG60 enables you to digitize your histology samples and obtain high quality clinical diagnostic images for routine use and integrated pathology networks. Pathology Scanner SGi* with native configurable DICOM JPEG and JPEG XL output helps reduce file sizes without compromising diagnostic quality, unlocking significant storage savings and performance improvements.

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