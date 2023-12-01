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2 year warranty

All series

Headphones with mic

Discontinued

Support

Headphones with mic

TAKH301PK/00

Headphones with mic

Discontinued

Go to shop

Available in

Blue
Blue
Pink
Pink

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized Commercial Leaflet - English (US)

  • PDF file, 267.9 kB
  • 1 December 2023

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 671.1 kB
  • 4 December 2023

Warranty and service

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