2 year warranty
Discontinued
QG3362/23
All-in-one beard, hair & body trimmer
Groom your beard, hair and body with this waterproof all-in-one trimmer. 8 different attachments give you the freedom to create different styles from head to toe, while turbo power helps you trim through thick hair evenly and gently.
4 attachments & 4 combs
cordless, fully washable
high-performance blade
50mins cordless use/1h charge
Use the full size metal trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.
Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard & stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1mm to 18mm, with precisely 1mm between each setting.
Create fine lines, contours and details to define or change your style.