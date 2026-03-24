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Essentials collection Philips Toaster 1000 Series
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HD2510/90
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EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
642001001444_HD2510_EU9_UM DFU
All (2)
Can I warm buns or croissants using my Philips toaster?
What browning settings should I use with my Philips Toaster?
Smoke comes out of my Philips Toaster
Bread gets stuck in my Philips Toaster
My Philips toaster will not switch on
I cannot take the bread out of my Philips toaster
The lever of my Philips Toaster does not stay down
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