2 year warranty
HD2510/90
Crispy toast every day
Toast any bread just the way you like it with Philips Essentials Collection 1000 Series Toaster. From lightly crispy to golden brown, 6 browning settings make everything possible.
Durable, safe and efficient toasting
Smart and convenient design
Discover the full breakfast set
A breakfast set designed for what truly counts. Discover the full set with matching drip coffee maker and kettle.
Six settings let you toast different breads without the risk of burning. Adjust the browning setting to get your toast exactly how you want it.
Enjoy versatility with two wide slots for a variety of different slices - from bread to bagels and everything in between.