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  • Perfect results, every time Perfect results, every time Perfect results, every time

    Azur Steam iron

    GC4902/26

    Perfect results, every time

    Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Azur Steam iron

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    See all Steam Iron

    Perfect results, every time

    With our best scratch resistant soleplate

    • 50g/min continuous steam
    • 220g steam boost
    • SteamGlide Elite soleplate
    Up to 220g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Up to 220g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

    Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal

    Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal

    Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

    Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

    Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning or your iron and a long-lasting steam performance

    Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

    Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

    The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds.On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.

    2800W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

    Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly.

    SteamGlide Elite: Our best gliding and scratch resistance

    Our exclusive SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding and maximum scratch resistance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      300  ml
      Soleplate gliding performance
      4  stars
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide Elite
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      360 degree cord freedom
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Power cord length
      2.5  m
      Drip Stop
      Yes
      Integrated power plug
      Yes
      Select steam level from handle
      Yes
      Soleplate scratch resistance
      5  stars
      Auto shut-off
      Yes
      Indicator light
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Technology

      For all ironable fabrics
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Pressure
      50g/min
      Power
      2800  W
      Steam boost
      220  g
      Continuous steam
      50  g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Voltage
      240  V
      Variable steam levels
      Yes
      Ready to use
      2  minute(s)
      Water spray
      Yes

    • Green efficiency

      Product packaging
      100% recycable
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Quick Calc Release

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      1.669  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      13.7 x 16.7 x 33.2  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      12.88 x 15.33 x 31.95  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      1.908  kg

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