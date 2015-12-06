Search terms

EN
AR
  • Less refilling for longer ironing sessions Less refilling for longer ironing sessions Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

    Steam iron

    GC3569/26

    Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

    Philips SmoothCare steam iron range has one of the largest watertanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steam iron

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

    Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

    Iron with large watertank

    • Steam 40g/min;160g steam boost
    • Ceramic soleplate
    • 2400 Watts
    Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

    Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

    Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    Extra large 400 ml watertank needs less refilling

    Extra large 400 ml watertank needs less refilling

    Comfortable ironing with less refilling. The 400ml XL water tank allows longer ironing without refilling. The large buttons and comfortable steam slider are easily accessible and give you full control.

    Ceramic EasyFlow soleplate

    Ceramic EasyFlow soleplate

    Ceramic EasyFlow soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and is easy to clean.

    Steam boost up to 160 g

    Steam boost up to 160 g

    The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Double active calc clean

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220  V

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      400  ml
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Power cord length
      2  m

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      40  g/min
      Soleplate
      Ceramic
      Power
      2400  W
      Steam boost
      160  g

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories for this product

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.