Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

MR Neuro imaging
olly adventure walk

Elevate
Neuro diagnostics

Download Neuro brochure (PDF)

70% of radiologists consider neuro indications to be challenging, mostly due to a lack of appropriate imaging and visualization techniques¹. Philips aims to provide the best possible diagnostic clarity and treatment guidance for all patients with neurological disorders.

 

By leveraging our dStream digital platform, this year, we are introducing, a set of novel imaging and visualization strategies. These may empower you to resolve complex neuro questions with more certainty, as well as unlock new neuro territories in advanced Neurofunctional applications. This is a key step towards elevating neuro diagnostics and ultimately touching more lives with MR imaging.

 

¹ TMTG Market Survey 2016

Contact us
intro video thumbnail
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

New neuro applications

Take a look at our other neuro applications

¹ SmartExam is not available to patient with MR Conditional Implants

¹ SmartExam is not available to patient with MR Conditional Implants

FieldStrength MRI articles

St. Joseph’s Hospital, USA
MRI in a Neuro Emergency department for fast, confident decisions

When MRI is the preferred choice, ED patients can get fast MRI and fast diagnosis.

 

Learn More

University of Vermont Medical Center, USA
UVM brain protocols upgraded with latest methods

UVM appreciates latest neuro MR methods for diagnosing and workflow.

 

 

 

Learn More

Black Blood

Eramse Hospital, Belgium
Black Blood MRI imaging of HIV patient with brain vasculitis

Black Blood imaging helped in suggesting the diagnosis and choosing the treatment.

 

 

Learn More

Related videos

MRI Innovations that Matter
At Philips, we create MRI innovations that matter to real people-radiologists charged with doing more, better, faster; physicians requiring reliable results to make confident diagnoses; researchers seeking answers to consequential questions; and patients yearning for an easier experience and forthright answers.
Working with the University of Vermont in the field of cognitive development
Richard Watts and Hugh Garavan, University of Vermont are talking about the collaboration with Philips on MultiBand SENSE and how they use it in their study protocols. 

From collaboration

Dr Tetsuya Yoneda, Kumamoto University - Japan talks about his collaboration with Philips on a technique called SWIp developed for susceptibility weighted imaging.

...to clinical practice

Dr Chip Truwit, Hennepin County Medical Center - Minneapolis - USA explains how SWIp became an integral part of all MR trauma scans.

MR Body Map

MR Body Map

 

Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy 

 

Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.

Learn more

MR imaging webinars

FieldStrenght
Learn about technical background, protocol optimization strategies, imaging pitfalls and future directions.
Read more

NetForum Community

NetForum Community
Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.
NetForum community

MRI coils

FieldStrenght
Discover how Philips can help you select the right MRI coils that suit your imaging needs. Learn more about our different MRI coils.
Read more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand