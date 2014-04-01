By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Unique, natural expressing position
This manual breast pump has a unique compact breast shield design and a short angled funnel. Mothers can sit in a comfortable position when expressing. Unlike other breast pumps, mothers can sit in a relaxed, upright position when expressing, while milk flows directly into the container.
Ergonomic shape for fingertip control
The Comfort manual breast pump is compact with an ergonomically shaped handle for effortless fingertip control. This allows mothers to keep a tight seal on the breast, making pumping easier. The vacuum level is easily controlled by one hand.
By combining breast compression with gentle suction, the pump is designed to mimic the infant’s suckling behavior. It features our clinically proven massage cushion with soft petals that gently compress the breast to stimulate milk flow. This innovative cushion has a distinctive, velvety texture that feels warm on the breast, further helping mothers to relax while expressing.
Pump, store, feed all in one
The Comfort manual breast pump is portable, small and lightweight. And it fits the full range of Philips Avent milk storage solutions. The recognized ease of use and the low cost of this pump reduces the barriers to milk expression, making it an ideal way for busy mothers to achieve their infant feeding goals.
User perceptions on the Avent manual pump
In a recent study of UK mothers, 94% mothers strongly agreed that being comfortable when expressing is important for good milk flow while 90% of mothers were very satisfied with the effectiveness of the breast pump and 97% of mothers strongly agreed that the Philips Avent Manual pump is easy to use*
A practical feeding solution
For healthcare professionals, Philips Avent Comfort manual breast pump is an ideal solution to initiate and maintain a breast milk supply for mothers of term and pre-term infants. With a clinically proven ergonomic design and gentle massage cushion, this breast pump is the #1 brand recommended by moms worldwide¹.