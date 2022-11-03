Philips DXL Algorithm uses sophisticated analytical methods to interpret the resting ECG. It analyzes up to 18-leads of simultaneously acquired ECG waveforms to interpret rhythm and morphology for a variety of patient populations.
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16-Lead integrated analysis supports variety of patients
16-Lead integrated analysis supports variety of patients
16-Lead integrated analysis supports variety of patients
ST Maps visualize deviations
ST Maps visualize deviations
ST Maps visualize deviations
Updated criteria based on latest clinical research
Updated criteria based on latest clinical research
Updated criteria based on latest clinical research
STEMI-CA criteria to suggest occlusion site
STEMI-CA criteria to suggest occlusion site
STEMI-CA criteria to suggest occlusion site
Critical Value statements to speed delivery of urgent care
Critical Value statements to speed delivery of urgent care
Critical Value statements to speed delivery of urgent care
LeadCheck program to prevent mistakes
LeadCheck program to prevent mistakes
LeadCheck program to prevent mistakes
Updated recommendations to support high quality standards
Updated recommendations to support high quality standards
Updated recommendations to support high quality standards
16-Lead integrated analysis supports variety of patients
16-Lead integrated analysis supports variety of patients
16-Lead integrated analysis supports variety of patients
ST Maps visualize deviations
ST Maps visualize deviations
ST Maps visualize deviations
Updated criteria based on latest clinical research
Updated criteria based on latest clinical research
Updated criteria based on latest clinical research
STEMI-CA criteria to suggest occlusion site
STEMI-CA criteria to suggest occlusion site
STEMI-CA criteria to suggest occlusion site
Critical Value statements to speed delivery of urgent care
Critical Value statements to speed delivery of urgent care
Critical Value statements to speed delivery of urgent care
LeadCheck program to prevent mistakes
LeadCheck program to prevent mistakes
LeadCheck program to prevent mistakes
Updated recommendations to support high quality standards
Updated recommendations to support high quality standards
Updated recommendations to support high quality standards
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Philips IntelliSpace ECG provides fast, easy access to ECGs from almost anywhere, anytime to enhance your workflow through extensive connectivity.
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Philips ST80i Stress Testing System opens up new paths for productivity & decision-making. Its wireless design, bi-directional connectivity, and advanced decision-making support tools enhance data review, patient care, and efficiency.
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The PageWriter TC35 cardiograph provides advanced tools to enhance workflow and support clinical decisions. All PageWriter cardiographs include the clinical excellence of the DXL ECG Algorithm which is built upon over 55 years of research and experience. The cardiographs provide continuity and consistency in ECG reading and diagnosis through PageWriter cardiographs, the IntelliSpace ECG management system, and other Philips solutions throughout the healthcare enterprise. Native DICOM modality worklists can be downloaded, or ADT information retrieved, providing patient demographics at the bedside. ECG reports can be wirelessly exported using 802.11 b/a/g/n/ac WiFi 5 speed and WPA3 (Personal) security to an electronic medical record. PageWriter’s native DICOM interoperability provides direct access to ECG orders from your current DICOM MWL provider and storage of resulting DICOM format ECGs to your existing PACS. The result – a fast, efficient clinical workflow with reliable operation for you and your patients.
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The Philips Device Management Dashboard for PageWriter TC Cardiographs is a web-based tool that provides visibility to your PageWriter TC series devices from a single location for quick and efficient troubleshooting and device support, letting you remotely diagnose problems and view device statuses for select Philips cardiographs and patient monitors. You can view device configuration, location of last WLAN/LAN connection, wireless IP address and access point, enabled product options, and error log – all from your PC or mobile device.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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