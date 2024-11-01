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Measurement Assistant

Clinical Context Apps

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Measurement Assistant* streamlines workflow by recording measurements, offering quick navigation to images with measurements and creating an easily accessible table of results, where new and prior measurements are linked together

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Features
Easily accessible overview

Easily accessible overview

Measurement Assistant allows radiology users to record, annotate, follow-up, and report lesions and measurements all on the IntelliSpace PACS system. This captures a longitudinal record of quantitative findings in the routine reading environment, creating an integrated, easily accessible overview of lesion trends.

Easily accessible overview

Measurement Assistant allows radiology users to record, annotate, follow-up, and report lesions and measurements all on the IntelliSpace PACS system. This captures a longitudinal record of quantitative findings in the routine reading environment, creating an integrated, easily accessible overview of lesion trends.

Easily accessible overview

Measurement Assistant allows radiology users to record, annotate, follow-up, and report lesions and measurements all on the IntelliSpace PACS system. This captures a longitudinal record of quantitative findings in the routine reading environment, creating an integrated, easily accessible overview of lesion trends.
Rapid assessment of lesion trends

Rapid assessment of lesion trends

The logical overview of lesion progress allows quick assessment by the clinician and medical teams using the reports.

Rapid assessment of lesion trends

The logical overview of lesion progress allows quick assessment by the clinician and medical teams using the reports.

Rapid assessment of lesion trends

The logical overview of lesion progress allows quick assessment by the clinician and medical teams using the reports.
Shortened reporting time

Shortened reporting time

Your findings are transferred from the Measurement Assistant tool directly into the diagnostic reporting environment, saving dictation time and eliminating errors associated with manual transcription.

Shortened reporting time

Your findings are transferred from the Measurement Assistant tool directly into the diagnostic reporting environment, saving dictation time and eliminating errors associated with manual transcription.

Shortened reporting time

Your findings are transferred from the Measurement Assistant tool directly into the diagnostic reporting environment, saving dictation time and eliminating errors associated with manual transcription.
  • Easily accessible overview
  • Rapid assessment of lesion trends
  • Shortened reporting time
See all features
Easily accessible overview

Easily accessible overview

Measurement Assistant allows radiology users to record, annotate, follow-up, and report lesions and measurements all on the IntelliSpace PACS system. This captures a longitudinal record of quantitative findings in the routine reading environment, creating an integrated, easily accessible overview of lesion trends.

Easily accessible overview

Measurement Assistant allows radiology users to record, annotate, follow-up, and report lesions and measurements all on the IntelliSpace PACS system. This captures a longitudinal record of quantitative findings in the routine reading environment, creating an integrated, easily accessible overview of lesion trends.

Easily accessible overview

Measurement Assistant allows radiology users to record, annotate, follow-up, and report lesions and measurements all on the IntelliSpace PACS system. This captures a longitudinal record of quantitative findings in the routine reading environment, creating an integrated, easily accessible overview of lesion trends.
Rapid assessment of lesion trends

Rapid assessment of lesion trends

The logical overview of lesion progress allows quick assessment by the clinician and medical teams using the reports.

Rapid assessment of lesion trends

The logical overview of lesion progress allows quick assessment by the clinician and medical teams using the reports.

Rapid assessment of lesion trends

The logical overview of lesion progress allows quick assessment by the clinician and medical teams using the reports.
Shortened reporting time

Shortened reporting time

Your findings are transferred from the Measurement Assistant tool directly into the diagnostic reporting environment, saving dictation time and eliminating errors associated with manual transcription.

Shortened reporting time

Your findings are transferred from the Measurement Assistant tool directly into the diagnostic reporting environment, saving dictation time and eliminating errors associated with manual transcription.

Shortened reporting time

Your findings are transferred from the Measurement Assistant tool directly into the diagnostic reporting environment, saving dictation time and eliminating errors associated with manual transcription.

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