RightFit Service Agreements

We offer a range of service agreements to meet your priorities and technologies. To give you flexibility, Philips provides you with a choice of service support based on your specific requirements, with service handled on-site or remotely.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Our approach to value begins with the only Philips service agreement with a 99% uptime guarantee. You get extended coverage, seven days a week*, expedited parts delivery, and priority access to our regional parts depots.*
RightFit Protection delivers robust security
RightFit Protection delivers robust security
Experience comfort and peace of mind with Philips RightFit Service Agreement Protection, the perfect way to keep your systems securely operational. This robust plan includes a 98% uptime guarantee and strategic parts coverage to protect your systems most at-risk parts.*
RightFit Primary
the flexible advantage
RightFit Primary
the flexible advantage
Tailor your service coverage to meet your business requirements with Philips RightFit Service Agreement Primary. It offers 98% uptime guarantee, on-site response, and parts delivery to provide dependable performance.*
RightFit Value
provides basic care
RightFit Value
provides basic care
When you want to stretch your service budget, the ideal choice is Philips RightFit Service Agreement Value. This basic plan is an economical offering designed to help control your costs. It provides full parts coverage to preserve equipment quality and performance.*
RightFit Support
the cooperative relationship
RightFit Support
the cooperative relationship
Philips is committed to supporting your in-house biomedical engineers with Philips RightFit Service Agreement Support. We’ll give them secure access to OEM parts and technical expertise and unlimited second-response labor. Full coverage for critical parts is provided.
RightFit Assist
offers core reinforcement
RightFit Assist
offers core reinforcement
With Philips RightFit Service Agreement Assist, we can create a customised service agreement that meets the specific needs of your facility. It provides strategic parts, labor, or a combination of both parts & labor pools to reduce expenses. Parts pools are available for multiple systems.
RightFit Select
the right balance
RightFit Select
the right balance
When you need to balance service support and your budget, Philips RightFit Service Agreement Select offers quality equipment support according to OEM standards, delivered with the experience and expertise of our field service network. You get uptime coverage and a quick response at a moderate cost to meet your budget needs. It includes added system protection with flexible parts, labor, and travel coverage options.
RightFit Evolution for predictable costs
RightFit Evolution for predictable costs
RightFit Evolution provides state-of-the-art software developments and support to your Philips patient monitoring solution. Our RightFit Evolution agreements are driven by your requirement for functionality, standardization, compatibility, and safety at prearranged costs.
Related products
*Requires minimum Right Fit contract. Conditions apply. Offerings are available in selected countries and for selected products only.