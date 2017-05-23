3D NerveVIEW improves visualization of the brachial and lumbar plexus by providing you with a high resolution T2w TSE acquisition with reduced remaining intra-lumen signal of the veins¹. In addition, the 3D isotropic imaging method allows for reformats in any plane (including oblique) without loss of resolution helping you to save scan time and improve spinal nerve plexuses assessment.
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