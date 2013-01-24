Home
dStream TR Knee 16ch coil MR coil

dStream TR Knee 16ch coil

MR coil

The dStream T/R Knee 16ch coil is designed for imaging with high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) over an extended field of view of the knee. The transmit/receive (T/R) design gives low RF deposition and short RF pulses to increase speed and SNR. Two overlapping rings of eight elements each extend the coverage area and reduce the need for precise positioning. dS SENSE enhanced parallel imaging can be selected in all directions. The dStream T/R Knee 16ch coil has a split design for easy patient setup and a ramped insert to promote patient comfort.

