IntelliVue MX400/MX450 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX400/MX450 Dräger Fabius Tiro Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Fabius Tiro anesthesia machine.

Features
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-19 Kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M series pivot arm with down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 10.5" (26.7 cm) Tiro top plate with channel; horizontal mount; 6" (15.2 cm) down post.

