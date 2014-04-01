Home
IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Dräger Narkomed GS Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX500/MX550 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Narkomed GS Anesthesia Machine.

IntelliVue MX500/MX550: Dräger Narkomed GS Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-02 Kit includes: Low profile monitor mount with tilt/swivel adjustability; top shelf plate with camlock rails for AGM. If using G5, GCX P/N PH-0054-90 is also required; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series pivot arm; 6" (15.2 cm) Down post for FMS or MP2/X2; counterweight kit; compatible with the quick release table mount hardware included with IntelliVue monitors.
Dräger Narkomed GS Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 Kit includes: G5 Camlock top plate mounting kit; camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an anesthesia machine.

