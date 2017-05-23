Home
IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Dräger Fabius GS Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Fabius GS anesthesia machine.

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Dräger Fabius GS Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-04 kit includes:16" (40.6 cm) M series pivot arm (for Fabius GS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter; top shelf base plate with Camlock rails for AGM or G5; counterweight kit.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Dräger Fabius GS Top Shelf Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-100 kit includes:Top shelf base plate with 21" (53.3 cm) horizontal channel; low profile mount; G1/G5 mount.
Dräger Fabius GS Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 kit includes: G5 Camlock top plate mounting kit; camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an anesthesia machine.
Dräger Fabius GS Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: DR-0026-28 kit includes: 8 x 8" (20.3 x 20.3 cm); articulating arm; down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS).

