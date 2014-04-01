Home
IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX500/MX550 GE Aespire Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 patient monitoring system on a GE Aespire anesthesia machine.

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: GE Aespire Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: GE Aespire Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-06 kit includes: Top shelf base plate with Camlock rails; vent arm mounting kit with down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning; MX400/450/MX500/MX550 Mounting Adapter.
GE Aespire Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 kit includes: G5 Camlock top plate mounting kit; Camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an anesthesia machine.

