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IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 GCX Fix Mounts

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 patient monitoring system.

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Features
Fixed Mounting Adapter
Fixed Mounting Adapter

Fixed Mounting Adapter

GCX P/N: PH-0073-15 kit includes: MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Fixed mounting adapter; compatible with GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue monitors; provides a fixed alternative to the quick release table top mount.

Fixed Mounting Adapter

Fixed Mounting Adapter
GCX P/N: PH-0073-15 kit includes: MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Fixed mounting adapter; compatible with GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue monitors; provides a fixed alternative to the quick release table top mount.

Fixed Mounting Adapter

GCX P/N: PH-0073-15 kit includes: MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Fixed mounting adapter; compatible with GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue monitors; provides a fixed alternative to the quick release table top mount.
Click here for more information
Fixed Mounting Adapter
Fixed Mounting Adapter

Fixed Mounting Adapter

GCX P/N: PH-0073-15 kit includes: MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Fixed mounting adapter; compatible with GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue monitors; provides a fixed alternative to the quick release table top mount.
  • Fixed Mounting Adapter
See all features
Fixed Mounting Adapter
Fixed Mounting Adapter

Fixed Mounting Adapter

GCX P/N: PH-0073-15 kit includes: MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Fixed mounting adapter; compatible with GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue monitors; provides a fixed alternative to the quick release table top mount.

Fixed Mounting Adapter

Fixed Mounting Adapter
GCX P/N: PH-0073-15 kit includes: MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Fixed mounting adapter; compatible with GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue monitors; provides a fixed alternative to the quick release table top mount.

Fixed Mounting Adapter

GCX P/N: PH-0073-15 kit includes: MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Fixed mounting adapter; compatible with GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue monitors; provides a fixed alternative to the quick release table top mount.
Click here for more information
Fixed Mounting Adapter
Fixed Mounting Adapter

Fixed Mounting Adapter

GCX P/N: PH-0073-15 kit includes: MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Fixed mounting adapter; compatible with GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue monitors; provides a fixed alternative to the quick release table top mount.

Documentation

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Brochure

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