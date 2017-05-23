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IntelliVue MX800 GCX Table Top Mounts

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the additional options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system.

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Features
Horizontal Channel Mount
Horizontal Channel Mount

Horizontal Channel Mount

GCX, P/N: AG-0018-35 Kit includes: Allows mounting to a countertop or to a horizontal GCX Channel (not included); Provides tilt/swivel adjustment for MX800; Clamp Mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS)

Horizontal Channel Mount

Horizontal Channel Mount
GCX, P/N: AG-0018-35 Kit includes: Allows mounting to a countertop or to a horizontal GCX Channel (not included); Provides tilt/swivel adjustment for MX800; Clamp Mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS)

Horizontal Channel Mount

GCX, P/N: AG-0018-35 Kit includes: Allows mounting to a countertop or to a horizontal GCX Channel (not included); Provides tilt/swivel adjustment for MX800; Clamp Mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS)
Click here for more information
Horizontal Channel Mount
Horizontal Channel Mount

Horizontal Channel Mount

GCX, P/N: AG-0018-35 Kit includes: Allows mounting to a countertop or to a horizontal GCX Channel (not included); Provides tilt/swivel adjustment for MX800; Clamp Mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS)
Pedestal ("Duckfoot") Mount

Pedestal ("Duckfoot") Mount

GCX, P/N: AG-0018-36 Kit includes: Desktop pedestal mount for MX800 monitor. Provides tilt adjustment; Clamp mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Hardware for attaching Baseplate to a table or counter top.

Pedestal ("Duckfoot") Mount

GCX, P/N: AG-0018-36 Kit includes: Desktop pedestal mount for MX800 monitor. Provides tilt adjustment; Clamp mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Hardware for attaching Baseplate to a table or counter top.

Pedestal ("Duckfoot") Mount

GCX, P/N: AG-0018-36 Kit includes: Desktop pedestal mount for MX800 monitor. Provides tilt adjustment; Clamp mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Hardware for attaching Baseplate to a table or counter top.
  • Horizontal Channel Mount
  • Pedestal ("Duckfoot") Mount
See all features
Horizontal Channel Mount
Horizontal Channel Mount

Horizontal Channel Mount

GCX, P/N: AG-0018-35 Kit includes: Allows mounting to a countertop or to a horizontal GCX Channel (not included); Provides tilt/swivel adjustment for MX800; Clamp Mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS)

Horizontal Channel Mount

Horizontal Channel Mount
GCX, P/N: AG-0018-35 Kit includes: Allows mounting to a countertop or to a horizontal GCX Channel (not included); Provides tilt/swivel adjustment for MX800; Clamp Mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS)

Horizontal Channel Mount

GCX, P/N: AG-0018-35 Kit includes: Allows mounting to a countertop or to a horizontal GCX Channel (not included); Provides tilt/swivel adjustment for MX800; Clamp Mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS)
Click here for more information
Horizontal Channel Mount
Horizontal Channel Mount

Horizontal Channel Mount

GCX, P/N: AG-0018-35 Kit includes: Allows mounting to a countertop or to a horizontal GCX Channel (not included); Provides tilt/swivel adjustment for MX800; Clamp Mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS)
Pedestal ("Duckfoot") Mount

Pedestal ("Duckfoot") Mount

GCX, P/N: AG-0018-36 Kit includes: Desktop pedestal mount for MX800 monitor. Provides tilt adjustment; Clamp mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Hardware for attaching Baseplate to a table or counter top.

Pedestal ("Duckfoot") Mount

GCX, P/N: AG-0018-36 Kit includes: Desktop pedestal mount for MX800 monitor. Provides tilt adjustment; Clamp mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Hardware for attaching Baseplate to a table or counter top.

Pedestal ("Duckfoot") Mount

GCX, P/N: AG-0018-36 Kit includes: Desktop pedestal mount for MX800 monitor. Provides tilt adjustment; Clamp mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Hardware for attaching Baseplate to a table or counter top.

Documentation

Brochure (2)

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Brochure (2)

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