By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Monitor and Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for positioning G5 gas monitor on top shelf.
IntelliVue MX800: GE Avance Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Monitor and Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for positioning G5 gas monitor on top shelf.
IntelliVue MX800: GE Avance Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Monitor and Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for positioning G5 gas monitor on top shelf.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Monitor and Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for positioning G5 gas monitor on top shelf.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Monitor and Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for positioning G5 gas monitor on top shelf.
IntelliVue MX800: GE Avance Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Monitor and Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for positioning G5 gas monitor on top shelf.
IntelliVue MX800: GE Avance Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Monitor and Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for positioning G5 gas monitor on top shelf.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Monitor and Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for positioning G5 gas monitor on top shelf.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.