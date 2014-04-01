Home
Intellivue MX800 Mounting solution

Intellivue MX800 GCX VHM™ with Extension Wall Mounting

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a wall.

GCX P/N: AG-0018-48 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with 8"/20.3cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-49 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with 14"/35.6 cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.*

  • *Wall Channel sold separately.