ITD support extrusion consists of tapped strips; cover cap top;
strain relief bottom; cable duct and strain relief side mounted;
cover strips.
ITD support extrusion L 320mm, ITD part no. TS 6006.1
max. load: 35kg / 77 lbs
ITD support extrusion L 640mm, ITD part no. TS 6001.1
max. load: 50kg / 110 lbs
ITD support extrusion L 960mm, ITD part no. TS 6002.1
max. load: 100kg / 220 lbs
ITD support extrusion L 1280mm, ITD part no. TS 6003.1
max. load: 125kg / 275 lbs
ITD support extrusion L 1600mm, ITD part no. TS 6004.1
max. load: 150kg / 330 lbs
ITD support extrusion L 1920mm, ITD part no. TS 6005.1
max. load: 150kg / 330 lbs
ITD support extrusion Economy
consists of tapped strips;
cover cap top and bottom; cover strips.
ITD support extrusion Economy L 320mm, ITD part no. TS 6040.1
max. load: 35kg / 77 lbs
ITD support extrusion Economy L 640mm, ITD part no. TS 6041.1
max. load: 50kg / 110 lbs
ITD support extrusion Economy L 960mm, ITD part no. TS 6042.1
max. load: 100kg / 220 lbs
ITD support extrusion Economy L 1280mm, ITD part no. TS 6043.1
max. load: 125kg / 275 lbs
ITD support extrusion Economy L 1600mm, ITD part no. TS 6044.1
max. load: 150kg / 330 lbs
ITD support extrusion Economy L 1920mm, ITD part no. TS 6045.1
max. load: 150kg / 330 lbs
Additional information:
Finish: plastic parts similar to RAL 7035 light grey or RAL 7016 anthracite (cover caps and strain relief powder-coated)
Support extrusion: aluminum natural anodized.