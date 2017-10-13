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Learn more about double pivot arm (325mm+325mm) wall mounting options with a keyboard holder, from ITD, for the IntelliVue MP5 patient monitors.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
ITD part number: TH.2241.991
ITD part number: TH.2241.991
ITD part number: TH.2241.991
ITD part number: TH.2259.991
ITD part number: TH.2259.991
ITD part number: TH.2259.991
ITD part number: TH.2243.991
ITD part number: TH.2243.991
ITD part number: TH.2243.991
ITD part no. TH.2245.991
ITD part no. TH.2245.991
ITD part no. TH.2245.991
ITD part number TH.2247.991
ITD part number TH.2247.991
ITD part number TH.2247.991
ITD part number: TH.2241.991
ITD part number: TH.2241.991
ITD part number: TH.2241.991
ITD part number: TH.2259.991
ITD part number: TH.2259.991
ITD part number: TH.2259.991
ITD part number: TH.2243.991
ITD part number: TH.2243.991
ITD part number: TH.2243.991
ITD part no. TH.2245.991
ITD part no. TH.2245.991
ITD part no. TH.2245.991
ITD part number TH.2247.991
ITD part number TH.2247.991
ITD part number TH.2247.991
|Tested to
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|Maximum load, arm
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|Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
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|Maximum load, keyboard holder
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|Finish
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|Tested to
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|Maximum load, arm
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|Tested to
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|Maximum load, arm
|
|Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
|
|Maximum load, keyboard holder
|
|Finish
|
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Philips IntelliVue MP5SC with IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS) helps enhance patient care by providing sought-after measurements and Clinical Decision Support right at the point of care.
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Philips IntelliVue MP5 bedside patient monitor provides actionable information about your patients. It delivers IntelliVue monitoring power and functionality in a compact, rugged housing to serve a wide range of care environments.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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