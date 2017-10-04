Pre-assembled wall, rail and post mounting options

GCX part number: PH-0072-23

This mounting allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. The pre-assembled mounting kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) pivot arm, down post and, dual cable hooks. Adaptable for horizontal rails 10mm×25-40 mm. The mounting is compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide. Please note: the channel is sold separately.