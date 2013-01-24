By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: MDS-0003-03 Kit includes: GCX Mounting Channel with hardware for attaching to a horizontal dual accessory track; compatible with Modular Services and Amico horizontal dual tracks with 16" (400mm) spacing; compatible with M-series and VHM series wall mount arms.