Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 Mounting solution

IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 GCX Camlock Plate

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options to mount a Camlock Plate to a flat surface.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit
Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit includes: Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
EGM: Camlock mount
EGM: Camlock mount

EGM: Camlock mount

GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 includes: Camlock compatible mounting plate.*

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • *Plate requires quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with EGM.