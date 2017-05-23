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Avalon CTS Avalon CTS Mounting

Mounting solution

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Learn more about he options available to mount the Avalon CTS to a wall, horizontal rail, or roll stand.

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Philips Avalon CTS Mounting Kit

Philips Avalon CTS Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: PH-0042-80 Kit includes: Mounting Bracket that is compatible with standard GCX "slide-in" type mounting plates (vertical or horizontal); slide for mounting in a GCX Channel (top picture); 10 x 25 Rail Mounting Adapter (middle picture); Mounting Adapter for Mobile Products (bottom picture); Channel and Roll Stand sold separately.

Philips Avalon CTS Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: PH-0042-80 Kit includes: Mounting Bracket that is compatible with standard GCX "slide-in" type mounting plates (vertical or horizontal); slide for mounting in a GCX Channel (top picture); 10 x 25 Rail Mounting Adapter (middle picture); Mounting Adapter for Mobile Products (bottom picture); Channel and Roll Stand sold separately.

Philips Avalon CTS Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: PH-0042-80 Kit includes: Mounting Bracket that is compatible with standard GCX "slide-in" type mounting plates (vertical or horizontal); slide for mounting in a GCX Channel (top picture); 10 x 25 Rail Mounting Adapter (middle picture); Mounting Adapter for Mobile Products (bottom picture); Channel and Roll Stand sold separately.
  • Philips Avalon CTS Mounting Kit
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Philips Avalon CTS Mounting Kit

Philips Avalon CTS Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: PH-0042-80 Kit includes: Mounting Bracket that is compatible with standard GCX "slide-in" type mounting plates (vertical or horizontal); slide for mounting in a GCX Channel (top picture); 10 x 25 Rail Mounting Adapter (middle picture); Mounting Adapter for Mobile Products (bottom picture); Channel and Roll Stand sold separately.

Philips Avalon CTS Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: PH-0042-80 Kit includes: Mounting Bracket that is compatible with standard GCX "slide-in" type mounting plates (vertical or horizontal); slide for mounting in a GCX Channel (top picture); 10 x 25 Rail Mounting Adapter (middle picture); Mounting Adapter for Mobile Products (bottom picture); Channel and Roll Stand sold separately.

Philips Avalon CTS Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: PH-0042-80 Kit includes: Mounting Bracket that is compatible with standard GCX "slide-in" type mounting plates (vertical or horizontal); slide for mounting in a GCX Channel (top picture); 10 x 25 Rail Mounting Adapter (middle picture); Mounting Adapter for Mobile Products (bottom picture); Channel and Roll Stand sold separately.

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