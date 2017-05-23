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Avalon FM20 and FM30 ITD FM20 and FM30 Cart with 3 drawers

Mounting solution

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Learn more about a cart with 3 drawers and 1 pullout shelf available for the Philips Avalon FM20/30 monitor.

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Features
FM20/30-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit
FM20/30-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

FM20/30-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. FC.4510.800 Kit includes: Desk adapter; shelf; pullout shelf; drawers (3x).

FM20/30-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

FM20/30-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit
ITD part no. FC.4510.800 Kit includes: Desk adapter; shelf; pullout shelf; drawers (3x).

FM20/30-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. FC.4510.800 Kit includes: Desk adapter; shelf; pullout shelf; drawers (3x).
Click here for more information
FM20/30-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit
FM20/30-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

FM20/30-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. FC.4510.800 Kit includes: Desk adapter; shelf; pullout shelf; drawers (3x).
  • FM20/30-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit
See all features
FM20/30-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit
FM20/30-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

FM20/30-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. FC.4510.800 Kit includes: Desk adapter; shelf; pullout shelf; drawers (3x).

FM20/30-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

FM20/30-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit
ITD part no. FC.4510.800 Kit includes: Desk adapter; shelf; pullout shelf; drawers (3x).

FM20/30-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. FC.4510.800 Kit includes: Desk adapter; shelf; pullout shelf; drawers (3x).
Click here for more information
FM20/30-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit
FM20/30-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

FM20/30-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. FC.4510.800 Kit includes: Desk adapter; shelf; pullout shelf; drawers (3x).

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

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Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Max. load
  • 15 kg / 33 lbs
Finish
  • Mushroom powder coated
Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Max. load
  • 15 kg / 33 lbs
See all specifications
Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Max. load
  • 15 kg / 33 lbs
Finish
  • Mushroom powder coated

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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