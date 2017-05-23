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Avalon FM40 and FM50 GCX Flat Screen Countertop Mount

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount one or two Remote Displays for the Philips Avalon FM40/50 Fetal Monitor.

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Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-05 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0057-05 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-05 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Click here for more information
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-05 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit1
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable; for VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable; for VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable; for VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Click here for more information
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit1
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable; for VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Dual Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Dual Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Dual Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable; for VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight, 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Dual Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Dual Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable; for VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight, 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Dual Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable; for VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight, 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Click here for more information
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Dual Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Dual Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Dual Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable; for VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight, 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
  • Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
  • Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit1
  • Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Dual Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
See all features
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-05 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0057-05 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-05 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Click here for more information
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-05 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit1
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable; for VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable; for VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable; for VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Click here for more information
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit1
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Single Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable; for VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Dual Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Dual Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Dual Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable; for VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight, 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Dual Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Dual Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable; for VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight, 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Dual Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable; for VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight, 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Click here for more information
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Dual Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Dual Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50 Dual Remote Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable; for VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight, 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

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