IntelliVue XDS GCX Dual Display height adjustable Wall Mount Mounting solution Find similar products
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display on a wall.
Features
IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display
IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display
The configuration shown requires:GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04: Flush swivel mount; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-11: Dual flat panel bracket with adjustable tilt/swivel; GCX P/N: WM-0010-67:Keyboard flush mount. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47:
Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-25: 36"(900mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 28-32 lbs (12.7-14.5 kg), 12" (305mm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display
The configuration shown requires:GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04: Flush swivel mount; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-11: Dual flat panel bracket with adjustable tilt/swivel; GCX P/N: WM-0010-67:Keyboard flush mount. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47:
Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-25: 36"(900mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 28-32 lbs (12.7-14.5 kg), 12" (305mm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display
The configuration shown requires:GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04: Flush swivel mount; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-11: Dual flat panel bracket with adjustable tilt/swivel; GCX P/N: WM-0010-67:Keyboard flush mount. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47:
Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-25: 36"(900mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 28-32 lbs (12.7-14.5 kg), 12" (305mm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display1
IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04: Flush swivel mount; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-11: Dual flat panel bracket with adjustable tilt/swivel. GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-26: 36"(900mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 32-36 lbs (14.5-16.4 kg), 12" (305mm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04: Flush swivel mount; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-11: Dual flat panel bracket with adjustable tilt/swivel. GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-26: 36"(900mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 32-36 lbs (14.5-16.4 kg), 12" (305mm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04: Flush swivel mount; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-11: Dual flat panel bracket with adjustable tilt/swivel. GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-26: 36"(900mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 32-36 lbs (14.5-16.4 kg), 12" (305mm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display2
IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04: Flush swivel mount; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-11: Dual flat panel bracket with adjustable tilt/swivel; GCX P/N: WM-0010-67: Keyboard flush mount. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47
Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-15: 48"(1200mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 28-32 lbs (12.7-14.5 kg), 18" (457mm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04: Flush swivel mount; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-11: Dual flat panel bracket with adjustable tilt/swivel; GCX P/N: WM-0010-67: Keyboard flush mount. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47
Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-15: 48"(1200mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 28-32 lbs (12.7-14.5 kg), 18" (457mm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04: Flush swivel mount; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-11: Dual flat panel bracket with adjustable tilt/swivel; GCX P/N: WM-0010-67: Keyboard flush mount. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47
Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-15: 48"(1200mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 28-32 lbs (12.7-14.5 kg), 18" (457mm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display3
IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04: Flush swivel mount; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-11: Dual flat panel bracket with adjustable tilt/swivel; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-16: 48"(1200mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 32-36 lbs (14.5-16.4 kg), 18" (457mm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04: Flush swivel mount; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-11: Dual flat panel bracket with adjustable tilt/swivel; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-16: 48"(1200mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 32-36 lbs (14.5-16.4 kg), 18" (457mm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04: Flush swivel mount; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-11: Dual flat panel bracket with adjustable tilt/swivel; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-16: 48"(1200mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 32-36 lbs (14.5-16.4 kg), 18" (457mm) vertical travel.
IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display1 IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display2 IntelliVue XDS with Dual Display3
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