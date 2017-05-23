IntelliVue XDS GCX Single Display Wall Mount

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: WMM-0005-01 8"(200mm) M-series Swivel Arm with integrated cable track; GCX P/N: FLP-0004-83 Bracket for Flat Screen and Keyboard. Flat Screen tilt angle is adjustable. Compatible with VESA standard 75/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WM-0023-47 Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10 Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-05 19"(475mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display1
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0001-11 Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65; Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04 Flush swivel mount (for keyboard); GCX P/N: PH-0066-47 Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10 Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-11 37"(925mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display2
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0009-04
Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt and swivel;
GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket; keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10:
Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-11: 37"(925mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.