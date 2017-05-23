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IntelliVue MP2/X2 GCX Special Wall Channel

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the available GCX Wall Channel mounting options.

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Features
GCX 19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit
GCX 19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX 19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX, P/N: WC-0002-29 Kit Includes: Rails can be attached to existing studs to allow ideal positioning of the GCX channel.The channel can be positioned at any location along the rails; includes rail covers; compatible with all GCX wall mounting solutions.

GCX 19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX 19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit
GCX, P/N: WC-0002-29 Kit Includes: Rails can be attached to existing studs to allow ideal positioning of the GCX channel.The channel can be positioned at any location along the rails; includes rail covers; compatible with all GCX wall mounting solutions.

GCX 19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX, P/N: WC-0002-29 Kit Includes: Rails can be attached to existing studs to allow ideal positioning of the GCX channel.The channel can be positioned at any location along the rails; includes rail covers; compatible with all GCX wall mounting solutions.
Click here for more information
GCX 19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit
GCX 19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX 19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX, P/N: WC-0002-29 Kit Includes: Rails can be attached to existing studs to allow ideal positioning of the GCX channel.The channel can be positioned at any location along the rails; includes rail covers; compatible with all GCX wall mounting solutions.
GCX 37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit
GCX 37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX 37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX, P/N: WC-0002-30 Kit Includes: Rails can be attached to existing studs to allow ideal positioning of the GCX channel. The channel can be positioned at any location along the rails; includes rail covers; compatible with all GCX wall mounting solutions.

GCX 37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX 37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit
GCX, P/N: WC-0002-30 Kit Includes: Rails can be attached to existing studs to allow ideal positioning of the GCX channel. The channel can be positioned at any location along the rails; includes rail covers; compatible with all GCX wall mounting solutions.

GCX 37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX, P/N: WC-0002-30 Kit Includes: Rails can be attached to existing studs to allow ideal positioning of the GCX channel. The channel can be positioned at any location along the rails; includes rail covers; compatible with all GCX wall mounting solutions.
Click here for more information
GCX 37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit
GCX 37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX 37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX, P/N: WC-0002-30 Kit Includes: Rails can be attached to existing studs to allow ideal positioning of the GCX channel. The channel can be positioned at any location along the rails; includes rail covers; compatible with all GCX wall mounting solutions.
  • GCX 19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit
  • GCX 37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit
See all features
GCX 19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit
GCX 19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX 19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX, P/N: WC-0002-29 Kit Includes: Rails can be attached to existing studs to allow ideal positioning of the GCX channel.The channel can be positioned at any location along the rails; includes rail covers; compatible with all GCX wall mounting solutions.

GCX 19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX 19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit
GCX, P/N: WC-0002-29 Kit Includes: Rails can be attached to existing studs to allow ideal positioning of the GCX channel.The channel can be positioned at any location along the rails; includes rail covers; compatible with all GCX wall mounting solutions.

GCX 19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX, P/N: WC-0002-29 Kit Includes: Rails can be attached to existing studs to allow ideal positioning of the GCX channel.The channel can be positioned at any location along the rails; includes rail covers; compatible with all GCX wall mounting solutions.
Click here for more information
GCX 19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit
GCX 19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX 19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX, P/N: WC-0002-29 Kit Includes: Rails can be attached to existing studs to allow ideal positioning of the GCX channel.The channel can be positioned at any location along the rails; includes rail covers; compatible with all GCX wall mounting solutions.
GCX 37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit
GCX 37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX 37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX, P/N: WC-0002-30 Kit Includes: Rails can be attached to existing studs to allow ideal positioning of the GCX channel. The channel can be positioned at any location along the rails; includes rail covers; compatible with all GCX wall mounting solutions.

GCX 37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX 37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit
GCX, P/N: WC-0002-30 Kit Includes: Rails can be attached to existing studs to allow ideal positioning of the GCX channel. The channel can be positioned at any location along the rails; includes rail covers; compatible with all GCX wall mounting solutions.

GCX 37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX, P/N: WC-0002-30 Kit Includes: Rails can be attached to existing studs to allow ideal positioning of the GCX channel. The channel can be positioned at any location along the rails; includes rail covers; compatible with all GCX wall mounting solutions.
Click here for more information
GCX 37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit
GCX 37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX 37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit

GCX, P/N: WC-0002-30 Kit Includes: Rails can be attached to existing studs to allow ideal positioning of the GCX channel. The channel can be positioned at any location along the rails; includes rail covers; compatible with all GCX wall mounting solutions.

Documentation

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