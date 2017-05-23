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IntelliVue MP2/X2 GCX Pole Mount

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available for mounting the IntelliVue MP2 patient monitor to a wall, pole, or rail.

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IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit
IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit

IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0062-01 Kit Includes: Bracket to mount power supply below MP2; PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp which clamps to posts. 75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; includes slide for mounting in GCX Channel; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit

IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0062-01 Kit Includes: Bracket to mount power supply below MP2; PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp which clamps to posts. 75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; includes slide for mounting in GCX Channel; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0062-01 Kit Includes: Bracket to mount power supply below MP2; PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp which clamps to posts. 75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; includes slide for mounting in GCX Channel; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit
IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit

IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0062-01 Kit Includes: Bracket to mount power supply below MP2; PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp which clamps to posts. 75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; includes slide for mounting in GCX Channel; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP2: Pole / Rail Mount Kit
IntelliVue MP2: Pole / Rail Mount Kit

IntelliVue MP2: Pole / Rail Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0062-02 Kit Includes: Two (2) PRCTM Post/Rail Clamps which clamp to posts. 75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; MP2 Monitor and Power Supply are mounted separately; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.

IntelliVue MP2: Pole / Rail Mount Kit

IntelliVue MP2: Pole / Rail Mount Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0062-02 Kit Includes: Two (2) PRCTM Post/Rail Clamps which clamp to posts. 75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; MP2 Monitor and Power Supply are mounted separately; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.

IntelliVue MP2: Pole / Rail Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0062-02 Kit Includes: Two (2) PRCTM Post/Rail Clamps which clamp to posts. 75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; MP2 Monitor and Power Supply are mounted separately; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP2: Pole / Rail Mount Kit
IntelliVue MP2: Pole / Rail Mount Kit

IntelliVue MP2: Pole / Rail Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0062-02 Kit Includes: Two (2) PRCTM Post/Rail Clamps which clamp to posts. 75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; MP2 Monitor and Power Supply are mounted separately; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.
  • IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit
  • IntelliVue MP2: Pole / Rail Mount Kit
See all features
IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit
IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit

IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0062-01 Kit Includes: Bracket to mount power supply below MP2; PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp which clamps to posts. 75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; includes slide for mounting in GCX Channel; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit

IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0062-01 Kit Includes: Bracket to mount power supply below MP2; PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp which clamps to posts. 75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; includes slide for mounting in GCX Channel; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0062-01 Kit Includes: Bracket to mount power supply below MP2; PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp which clamps to posts. 75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; includes slide for mounting in GCX Channel; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit
IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit

IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0062-01 Kit Includes: Bracket to mount power supply below MP2; PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp which clamps to posts. 75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; includes slide for mounting in GCX Channel; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP2: Pole / Rail Mount Kit
IntelliVue MP2: Pole / Rail Mount Kit

IntelliVue MP2: Pole / Rail Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0062-02 Kit Includes: Two (2) PRCTM Post/Rail Clamps which clamp to posts. 75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; MP2 Monitor and Power Supply are mounted separately; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.

IntelliVue MP2: Pole / Rail Mount Kit

IntelliVue MP2: Pole / Rail Mount Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0062-02 Kit Includes: Two (2) PRCTM Post/Rail Clamps which clamp to posts. 75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; MP2 Monitor and Power Supply are mounted separately; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.

IntelliVue MP2: Pole / Rail Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0062-02 Kit Includes: Two (2) PRCTM Post/Rail Clamps which clamp to posts. 75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; MP2 Monitor and Power Supply are mounted separately; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP2: Pole / Rail Mount Kit
IntelliVue MP2: Pole / Rail Mount Kit

IntelliVue MP2: Pole / Rail Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0062-02 Kit Includes: Two (2) PRCTM Post/Rail Clamps which clamp to posts. 75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; MP2 Monitor and Power Supply are mounted separately; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.

Documentation

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Brochure (2)

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