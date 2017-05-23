Home
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP2/X2 ITD rail mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the rail mounting options available for IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitors.

Features
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting Kit
ITD part no. TS.6284.991 Kit Includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor; rigid arm: length L140mm; adapter with cable hook for power supply. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; max. load adapter for MP2/X2: 5 kg / 11 lbs; max. load adapter for MP2/X2: 5 kg / 11 lbs; finish RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit
ITD part no. TS.6282.991 Kit Includes: Claw for mounting and fastening the Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor to standard poles and rails; adapter plate with swivel unit for Philips IntelliVue MP2/X. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; max. load: 5 kg / 11 lbs; finish adapter for MP2/X2: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish claw: aluminium natural anodized.)

