IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP5/MP5T GCX Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available for wall mounting the IntelliVue MP5 patient monitor.

GCX P/N: PH-0061-01 Kit Includes: 6" (15.2 cm) Fixed Arm. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of the monitor; cable hooks located below the arm for hanging patient leads; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; channel cover; 19" GCX channel sold separately.

