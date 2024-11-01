IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Philips Wall Mount

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
989803151581 MP5 Wall Mount Kit Includes: 6" (15.2 cm) Fixed Arm. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of the monitor; cable hooks located below the arm for hanging patient leads; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.
Philips InvelliVue MP5 Wall Mount Kit
989803151581 MP5 Wall Mount Kit Includes: 6" (15.2 cm) Fixed Arm. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of the monitor; cable hooks located below the arm for hanging patient leads; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.
Philips InvelliVue MP5 Wall Mount Kit
989803151581 MP5 Wall Mount Kit Includes: 6" (15.2 cm) Fixed Arm. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of the monitor; cable hooks located below the arm for hanging patient leads; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.
989803151581 MP5 Wall Mount Kit Includes: 6" (15.2 cm) Fixed Arm. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of the monitor; cable hooks located below the arm for hanging patient leads; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.
989803151581 MP5 Wall Mount Kit Includes: 6" (15.2 cm) Fixed Arm. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of the monitor; cable hooks located below the arm for hanging patient leads; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.
Philips InvelliVue MP5 Wall Mount Kit
989803151581 MP5 Wall Mount Kit Includes: 6" (15.2 cm) Fixed Arm. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of the monitor; cable hooks located below the arm for hanging patient leads; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.
Philips InvelliVue MP5 Wall Mount Kit
989803151581 MP5 Wall Mount Kit Includes: 6" (15.2 cm) Fixed Arm. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of the monitor; cable hooks located below the arm for hanging patient leads; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.
989803151581 MP5 Wall Mount Kit Includes: 6" (15.2 cm) Fixed Arm. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of the monitor; cable hooks located below the arm for hanging patient leads; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.