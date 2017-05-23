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IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Variable Height Wall Mounting

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP5 on a wall.

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Features
IntelliVue MP5: VHC Variable Height Channel and 6"(150mm) Fixed Support Arm
IntelliVue MP5: VHC Variable Height Channel and 6"(150mm) Fixed Support Arm

IntelliVue MP5: VHC Variable Height Channel and 6"(150mm) Fixed Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: PH-0061-01; 6""(150mm) Fixed Arm with tilt/swivel adjustment and cable hooks.

IntelliVue MP5: VHC Variable Height Channel and 6"(150mm) Fixed Support Arm

IntelliVue MP5: VHC Variable Height Channel and 6"(150mm) Fixed Support Arm
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: PH-0061-01; 6""(150mm) Fixed Arm with tilt/swivel adjustment and cable hooks.

IntelliVue MP5: VHC Variable Height Channel and 6"(150mm) Fixed Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: PH-0061-01; 6""(150mm) Fixed Arm with tilt/swivel adjustment and cable hooks.
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IntelliVue MP5: VHC Variable Height Channel and 6"(150mm) Fixed Support Arm
IntelliVue MP5: VHC Variable Height Channel and 6"(150mm) Fixed Support Arm

IntelliVue MP5: VHC Variable Height Channel and 6"(150mm) Fixed Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: PH-0061-01; 6""(150mm) Fixed Arm with tilt/swivel adjustment and cable hooks.
  • IntelliVue MP5: VHC Variable Height Channel and 6"(150mm) Fixed Support Arm
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IntelliVue MP5: VHC Variable Height Channel and 6"(150mm) Fixed Support Arm
IntelliVue MP5: VHC Variable Height Channel and 6"(150mm) Fixed Support Arm

IntelliVue MP5: VHC Variable Height Channel and 6"(150mm) Fixed Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: PH-0061-01; 6""(150mm) Fixed Arm with tilt/swivel adjustment and cable hooks.

IntelliVue MP5: VHC Variable Height Channel and 6"(150mm) Fixed Support Arm

IntelliVue MP5: VHC Variable Height Channel and 6"(150mm) Fixed Support Arm
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: PH-0061-01; 6""(150mm) Fixed Arm with tilt/swivel adjustment and cable hooks.

IntelliVue MP5: VHC Variable Height Channel and 6"(150mm) Fixed Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: PH-0061-01; 6""(150mm) Fixed Arm with tilt/swivel adjustment and cable hooks.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP5: VHC Variable Height Channel and 6"(150mm) Fixed Support Arm
IntelliVue MP5: VHC Variable Height Channel and 6"(150mm) Fixed Support Arm

IntelliVue MP5: VHC Variable Height Channel and 6"(150mm) Fixed Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: PH-0061-01; 6""(150mm) Fixed Arm with tilt/swivel adjustment and cable hooks.

Documentation

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