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IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Philips MP20/30 Docking Station

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the Philips IntelliVue Docking Station to GCX mounts.

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Features
Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit
Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit

Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-16 Kit Includes: Adapter plate for docking station; compatible with GCX wall mounts and roll stands for MP20/30 and MP40/50; VHM arm and wall channel are shown for reference and are not included in this kit.

Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit

Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-16 Kit Includes: Adapter plate for docking station; compatible with GCX wall mounts and roll stands for MP20/30 and MP40/50; VHM arm and wall channel are shown for reference and are not included in this kit.

Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-16 Kit Includes: Adapter plate for docking station; compatible with GCX wall mounts and roll stands for MP20/30 and MP40/50; VHM arm and wall channel are shown for reference and are not included in this kit.
Click here for more information
Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit
Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit

Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-16 Kit Includes: Adapter plate for docking station; compatible with GCX wall mounts and roll stands for MP20/30 and MP40/50; VHM arm and wall channel are shown for reference and are not included in this kit.
  • Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit
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Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit
Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit

Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-16 Kit Includes: Adapter plate for docking station; compatible with GCX wall mounts and roll stands for MP20/30 and MP40/50; VHM arm and wall channel are shown for reference and are not included in this kit.

Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit

Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-16 Kit Includes: Adapter plate for docking station; compatible with GCX wall mounts and roll stands for MP20/30 and MP40/50; VHM arm and wall channel are shown for reference and are not included in this kit.

Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-16 Kit Includes: Adapter plate for docking station; compatible with GCX wall mounts and roll stands for MP20/30 and MP40/50; VHM arm and wall channel are shown for reference and are not included in this kit.
Click here for more information
Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit
Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit

Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-16 Kit Includes: Adapter plate for docking station; compatible with GCX wall mounts and roll stands for MP20/30 and MP40/50; VHM arm and wall channel are shown for reference and are not included in this kit.

Documentation

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