IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP20/MP30 ITD Rigid Arm Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the rigid arms available for Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 monitors.

Features
Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6250.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; Arm, length 128mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP20/30. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6254.991 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; Tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP20/30. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swiviel unit, rigid arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner : RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6248.991 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 128mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP20/30. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, rigid arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

Rigid arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6252.991 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 192mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP20/30. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and rigid arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized.)

