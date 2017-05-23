Home
IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

Learn more about the options available to mount the InvelliVue MP80/90 on a Draeger Apollo Anesthesia Machine.

Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-101 Kit Includes; 12" (30.4 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS); Horizontal Channel Mount for flat panel display. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (left or right side mounting); Right Side Flush Mount for MP90 CPU; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) flat panel displays
Draeger Apollo Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-94 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Plate with Camlock Rails for mounting CPU; VHM Variable Height Support Arm with 8" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus tilt and swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to side of anesthesia machine; Downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screen; Compatible with 15" or 17" flat screens; Compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; For Left Side mounting only
Draeger Apollo Dual Screen Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-93 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Plate with Column and Crossbar for mounting two flat screens; CPU Mounting Kit for positioning CPU behind flat screens; 8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M Series Articulating Arm for positioning Flexible Module Server (FMS) on left side; Clamp Bracket for positioning Remote Speedpoint over Articulating Arm; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screens; Compatible with 15" or 17" flat screens; Compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; For Left Side mounting only

