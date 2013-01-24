Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 ITD Variable Height Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the height adjustable arms available for Philips IntelliVue MP40/MP50 monitors.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Height, adjustable arm on ITD support... || 1
Height, adjustable arm on ITD support extrusion

Height, adjustable arm on ITD support extrusion

ITD part no. HA.2036.903 and ITD part no. HA.2037.903 Kits include: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2036.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2037.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Height, adjustable arm on horizontal ... || 1
Height, adjustable arm on horizontal standard runner

Height, adjustable arm on horizontal standard runner

ITD part no. HA.2038.903 and ITD part no. HA.2039.903 Kits include: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2038.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2039.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Height, adjustable arm on support bar... || 1
Height, adjustable arm on support bar D 25-42mm

Height, adjustable arm on support bar D 25-42mm

ITD part no. HA.2040.903 and ITD part no. HA.2041.903 Kits include: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2040.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2041.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Height, adjustable arm on GCX wall ch... || 1
Height, adjustable arm on GCX wall channel

Height, adjustable arm on GCX wall channel

ITD part no. HA.2152.903 and ITD part no. HA.2153.903 Kits include: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2152.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2153.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and height adjustable arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized.)
Height, adjustable arm with extension... || 1
Height, adjustable arm with extension on ITD support extrusion

Height, adjustable arm with extension on ITD support extrusion

ITD part no. HA.2083.903 and ITD part no. HA.2048.903 Kits include: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2083.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2048.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Height, adjustable arm with extension... || 1
Height, adjustable arm with extension on horizontal standard runner

Height, adjustable arm with extension on horizontal standard runner

ITD part no. HA.2084.903 and ITD part no. HA.2085.903 Kits include: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2084.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2085.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Height, adjustable arm with extension... || 1
Height, adjustable arm with extension on support bar D 25-42mm

Height, adjustable arm with extension on support bar D 25-42mm

ITD part no. HA.2086.903 and ITD part no. HA.2087.903 Kits include: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2086.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2087.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm, extension and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Height, adjustable arm with extension... || 1
Height, adjustable arm with extension on GCX wall channel

Height, adjustable arm with extension on GCX wall channel

ITD part no. HA.2163.903 and ITD part no. HA.2164.903 Kits include: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2163.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2164.903); extension, length 350mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs; maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and extension: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.) Finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure