Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP80/90 on a Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Anesthesia Machine.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit
Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit

Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-11 Kit Includes; 12" x 12" (30.5 x 30.5 cm) M-Series® Articulating Arm with 6" (15.2 cm); Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Display Mounting Bracket; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screen; Top Plate with Camlock Rails for mounting CPU
Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aisys
Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aisys

Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aisys

To Mount the G5 to the top of the MP80/90, the following item must be ordered in addition to the above kit: GCX P/N: AG-0019-40 G5 Stack Mount

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure