IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Flat Screen Countertop Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount one or two Remote Displays.

Features
Philips Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Philips Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-05 Kit Includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface ; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment; for VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Philips Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Philips Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-40 Kit Includes: 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 20" (51cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment; for VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

