Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP80/90 patient monitoring system on a Datex-Ohmeda Avance Anesthesia Machine.

Features
GCX P/N: AG-0019-10 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Top Shelf Baseplate with Camlock Rails; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) Flat Panel Displays
GCX p/n: AG-0019-103 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Stack Mount for G5 Monitor and MP80/90; Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of MP80/90; Bracket for mounting Remote Speedpoint and Alert Box; 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS)
To Mount the CPU on the side of the Avance Anesthesia Machine the following three kits are all required: GCX P/N: AG-0019-10 Avance Mounting Kit (contents described above); GCX P/N: DX-0033-12 Lower Right Side Channel; GCX P/N: AG-0019-85 CPU Mounting Kit

