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IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Dräger Fabius Tiro Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP60/70 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Fabius Tiro Anesthesia Machine.

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IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-19 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 10.5" (26.7cm) Tiro Top Plate with Channel; Horizontal Mount; 6" (15.2cm) Down Post.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-19 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 10.5" (26.7cm) Tiro Top Plate with Channel; Horizontal Mount; 6" (15.2cm) Down Post.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-19 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 10.5" (26.7cm) Tiro Top Plate with Channel; Horizontal Mount; 6" (15.2cm) Down Post.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-19 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 10.5" (26.7cm) Tiro Top Plate with Channel; Horizontal Mount; 6" (15.2cm) Down Post.
  • IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit
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IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-19 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 10.5" (26.7cm) Tiro Top Plate with Channel; Horizontal Mount; 6" (15.2cm) Down Post.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-19 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 10.5" (26.7cm) Tiro Top Plate with Channel; Horizontal Mount; 6" (15.2cm) Down Post.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-19 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 10.5" (26.7cm) Tiro Top Plate with Channel; Horizontal Mount; 6" (15.2cm) Down Post.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-19 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 10.5" (26.7cm) Tiro Top Plate with Channel; Horizontal Mount; 6" (15.2cm) Down Post.

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