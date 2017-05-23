By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-95 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; left side Extension Arm to protect bellows; Top Shelf BasePlate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Tilt/Swivel Mount for MP60/70.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda ADU Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-95 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; left side Extension Arm to protect bellows; Top Shelf BasePlate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Tilt/Swivel Mount for MP60/70.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda ADU Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-95 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; left side Extension Arm to protect bellows; Top Shelf BasePlate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Tilt/Swivel Mount for MP60/70.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-95 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; left side Extension Arm to protect bellows; Top Shelf BasePlate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Tilt/Swivel Mount for MP60/70.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-95 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; left side Extension Arm to protect bellows; Top Shelf BasePlate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Tilt/Swivel Mount for MP60/70.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda ADU Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-95 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; left side Extension Arm to protect bellows; Top Shelf BasePlate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Tilt/Swivel Mount for MP60/70.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Datex-Ohmeda ADU Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-95 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; left side Extension Arm to protect bellows; Top Shelf BasePlate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Tilt/Swivel Mount for MP60/70.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-95 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; left side Extension Arm to protect bellows; Top Shelf BasePlate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Tilt/Swivel Mount for MP60/70.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.