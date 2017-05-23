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IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Datex-Ohmeda Avance Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP60/MP70 patient monitor on a Datex-Ohmeda Avance Anesthesia Machine and on the top shelf of a GE Avance Anesthesia Machine.

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IntelliVue MP60/MP70: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/MP70: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/MP70: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for M1013A (EGM). Allows EGM to be positioned on top shelf.

IntelliVue MP60/MP70: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/MP70: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for M1013A (EGM). Allows EGM to be positioned on top shelf.

IntelliVue MP60/MP70: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for M1013A (EGM). Allows EGM to be positioned on top shelf.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/MP70: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/MP70: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/MP70: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for M1013A (EGM). Allows EGM to be positioned on top shelf.
IntelliVue MP60/70: GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits
IntelliVue MP60/70: GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits

IntelliVue MP60/70: GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: AG-0021-103 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Stack Mount for G5 Monitor and MP60/70; Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of MP60/70.

IntelliVue MP60/70: GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits

IntelliVue MP60/70: GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: AG-0021-103 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Stack Mount for G5 Monitor and MP60/70; Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of MP60/70.

IntelliVue MP60/70: GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: AG-0021-103 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Stack Mount for G5 Monitor and MP60/70; Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of MP60/70.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits
IntelliVue MP60/70: GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits

IntelliVue MP60/70: GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: AG-0021-103 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Stack Mount for G5 Monitor and MP60/70; Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of MP60/70.
GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: DX-0033-28 Kit Includes: 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating;; Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).

GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: DX-0033-28 Kit Includes: 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating;; Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).

GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: DX-0033-28 Kit Includes: 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating;; Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).
  • IntelliVue MP60/MP70: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit
  • IntelliVue MP60/70: GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits
  • GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits
See all features
IntelliVue MP60/MP70: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/MP70: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/MP70: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for M1013A (EGM). Allows EGM to be positioned on top shelf.

IntelliVue MP60/MP70: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/MP70: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for M1013A (EGM). Allows EGM to be positioned on top shelf.

IntelliVue MP60/MP70: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for M1013A (EGM). Allows EGM to be positioned on top shelf.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/MP70: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/MP70: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/MP70: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for M1013A (EGM). Allows EGM to be positioned on top shelf.
IntelliVue MP60/70: GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits
IntelliVue MP60/70: GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits

IntelliVue MP60/70: GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: AG-0021-103 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Stack Mount for G5 Monitor and MP60/70; Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of MP60/70.

IntelliVue MP60/70: GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits

IntelliVue MP60/70: GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: AG-0021-103 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Stack Mount for G5 Monitor and MP60/70; Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of MP60/70.

IntelliVue MP60/70: GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: AG-0021-103 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Stack Mount for G5 Monitor and MP60/70; Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of MP60/70.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits
IntelliVue MP60/70: GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits

IntelliVue MP60/70: GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: AG-0021-103 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Stack Mount for G5 Monitor and MP60/70; Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of MP60/70.
GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: DX-0033-28 Kit Includes: 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating;; Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).

GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: DX-0033-28 Kit Includes: 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating;; Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).

GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: DX-0033-28 Kit Includes: 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating;; Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).

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