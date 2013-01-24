IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-05 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Tilt/Swivel mount; Pivoting Vent Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning. FMS can be mounted horizontally or vertically; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.